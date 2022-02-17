(WFRV) – While day six of the beloved sturgeon spearing season proved to be a slower one, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the size of the fish caught didn’t disappoint.

The DNR reported that on Feb. 17 they saw the highest ratio of large fish harvested in one day with just under 20 percent of the fish harvested being over 100 pounds.

The biggest fish recorded on Thursday came from the Black Wolf station and angler Jared Guelig.

Guelig reportedly caught a 174.3 pound, 82.4-inch F4 female, the largest fish of the season so far by almost 25 pounds.

Jared Guelig caught a 174.3 pound, 82.4 inch F4 female, the largest fish of the season so far.

Moreover, the DNR confirmed that the total harvest for Lake Winnebago on Feb. 17 was 47 fish, 27 of which were adult females, bringing the harvest total for Lake Winnebago to 673 fish.

The Stockbridge registration station continues to see the highest harvest rates with a daily total of 19 fish. Additionally, the Stockbridge station also recorded its first fish of the season weighing over 100 pounds.

You can view the full details in the full harvest report.