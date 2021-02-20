Sturgeon spearing on Upriver Lakes closed for season, Lake Winnebago season could go entire 16 days

Emily Muche harvested this 121.8 pound (76.1 inches) F4 female on Lake Winnebago during day 4 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

(WFRV) – Saturday finished the 8th day of the Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season.

A total of 139 fish were speared on Lake Winnebago and 17 on the Upriver Lakes – with those 17 fish, the spearing season on the Upriver Lakes is now closed.

On the Upriver Lakes, a total of 364 fish were harvested. 42 juvenile females, 77 adult females and 245 males were speared.

The Lake Winnebago daily harvest was the highest since day 2 which is likely due to the weekend bringing more people out on the lake. In total, 176 juvenile females, 503 adult females and 423 males have been speared on Lake Winnebago.

The largest fish registered this season on the Upriver Lakes was a 154.4 pound F4 female speared by Steven Lenz. That fish was one of three weighing over 150 pounds harvested on the Upriver Lakes in 2021. This year’s harvest on the Upriver Lakes was the highest since 2007 and according to the Wisconsin DNR, was largely driven by excellent water clarity and good ice conditions.

William Escribano harvested the largest fish of the day, weighing 137.8 pounds from Lake Winnebago. Seven other fish weighing over 100 pounds were speared Saturday, bringing the season total to 63 fish harvested that were over 100 pounds.

Lake Winnebago’s system-wide caps have reached 51% for juvenile females, 61% for adult females and 56% for males. The DNR anticipates that the season will last at least into Thursday or Friday, but could also the entire 16 days.