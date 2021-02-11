Sturgeon spearing season begins Saturday in the Lake Winnebago System

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The sturgeon spearing season begins on Saturday, February 13th and preparations for the highly anticipated event began this week.

Michael Centner is one of many sturgeon spearers who will be on Lake Winnebago this year.

He said the lake has “pretty decent water this year that we can see bottom a little better than we did years before. We’re going to try and get as many fish as we can this year.”

The sturgeon spearing season is an exciting time for Wisconsin sportsmen but often takes a lot of prep time in the days leading up to the start of the season.

“We bring the shanty out there and you can see we plow some of the areas out so we can see better with the clearer water,” said Centner. “And we cut the hole two or a day before and then we get ready and opening day we get out here at 7 in the morning we can start and we start spearing.”

This year spearers had to cut holes through about 17 inches of ice to prepare for the season but for those that don’t have their own saw volunteers from the Boys and Girls Brigade will do it for you for $15.

Tom Haufe, a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Brigade said, “We come out here every year and volunteer to cut holes to do money for the Brigade and our camp up in Waupaca.

These volunteers provide this service to buy supplies for their summer camp and to help local spearers who don’t want to invest upwards of $1,000 on a saw they use once a year.

The Lake Winnebago system is one of only two locations where lake sturgeon can be harvested with a spear, the other is Black Lake, Michigan.