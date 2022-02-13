FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)-If actually going out on the ice and spearing sturgeon isn’t your thing, there’s still a way to celebrate opening weekend of sturgeon spearing season.

At the Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond du Lac this weekend, there was the Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championship.

“The carvers are a great set of people so we all help each other out and that’s fun,” said Michael Lechtenberg a snow sculptor from Brookfield, Wis.

Lechtenberg won artist’s choice for his polar bear sculpture. He started working on his sculpture on Friday and didn’t finish it up until Sunday. He said it’s all worth it in the end and it’s not all about the awards.

“That’s one of the best things about carving is everybody’s reaction and I love interacting with the kids,” said Lechtenberg.

Although the snow sculptures were a huge part of the festival, there were other activities for festival goers to enjoy.

One of those activities was curling. The Appleton curling club was there to teach people the basics of the sports and let them give it a try.

Kristen Chartier from Oshkosh was one of the festival goers who stopped by to try curling.

“It’s balance and it’s a different feeling I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to push off and throw the stone properly but I kind of learned,” said Chartier.

The Sturgeon Spectacular ran all weekend.

Out on the ice, sturgeon hunters speared 285 fish. This brings the weekend total to 716 sturgeon. The largest sturgeon speared on Sunday was 141.6 pounds.

