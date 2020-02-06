Sturgeon Spectacular returns to Fond du Lac this weekend for fifth year

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been dubbed as one of Wisconsin’s quirkiest traditions and nothing is quite like it.

The annual Sturgeon Spectacular returns to Fond du Lac this weekend for its fifth year, celebrating and coinciding with the state’s annual sturgeon spear on Lake Winnebago. The winter festival returns to Lake Winnebago and downtown Fond du Lac beginning Friday morning, Feb. 7 and culminating with the crowning of Wisconsin’s snow sculpting champion Sunday afternoon.

More than 30,000 people from around Wisconsin and neighboring states participated in Sturgeon Spectacular last year. Praise from past attendees bolstered festival plans and informed many enhancements for this year. Namely, consolidation of events outside the downtown area onto the shores of Lake Winnebago.

Special thanks to ‘18 Hands Ale Haus’ and those w/ Lake Winnebago Region for allowing us to preview this year’s #SturgeonSpectacular2020! 🎣@TravelWI #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/4p0ZUERdFp — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 6, 2020

“We love the energy this festival brings to our region,” explained Craig Molitor, president and chief executive officer, Destination Lake Winnebago Region. “And more than any of the previous years, there is something for all ages to enjoy here, together in the community. Since it is winter in Wisconsin, we’ve focused on making the weekend ‘winter proof’ by hosting events on-the-ice, off-the-ice, indoors and outdoors!”

Sturgeon Spectacular is made possible through a presenting sponsorship from Alliant Energy as well as event sponsorships from other area businesses, and is coordinated by Destination Lake Winnebago Region and Fond du Lac Festivals, Inc. for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.

“Curling was an awesome addition in 2019 with people filling the rink from sun-up to sun-down,” shared Peter Wilke, executive director, Fond du Lac Festivals, Inc. “Building on this success, we’ve added a Curling Rink Lounge to enjoy refreshments while spectating and waiting to jump into the fun. And, as a special treat, curling experts will be stopping by Saturday to offer curling tips to all present.”

A longtime supporter of Sturgeon Spectacular, Milwaukee’s award-winning Lakefront Brewery has created a special limited-run brew that will be tapped on Lake Winnebago at the entertainment tent starting Saturday at noon. Entitled Bottom Feeder Ale, the brew is a strong ale with maple, orange and cinnamon.

Residents embrace this festival as their own and look forward to sharing all the region has to offer with visitors and returning guests. “Fun on the ice. Fun in the snow. Fun outside – in the wintertime – with fun loving people. That’s Sturgeon Spectacular!” added Joe Moore, city manager, City of Fond du Lac.

Following are a few other new features as well as returning crowd favorites slated for the weekend.

Pre-Sturgeon Spectacular Special Event Annie’s Fountain City Café, located at 72 S Main Street in downtown Fond du Lac, has planned a “Salsa Night” warm-up event to the weekend’s festivities Thursday, Feb. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Contact Annie’s to learn more.



Friday, Feb. 7 Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Championship begins (1 p.m.); Running of Sturgeon Parade (6 p.m.); and Kick-off Celebration Concert (7 p.m.).



Saturday, Feb. 8 Agnesian Fun Run begins (9 a.m.); Downtown Curling Funspiel and Rink Side Lounge open (9 a.m.); Lakeside Park Winter Fun Zone and Entertainment Tent opens (10 a.m.); Igniting the Ceremonial Bonfire on Lake Winnebago (6 p.m.); Headlining musical act Boogie and the Yoyo’z take the stage (6:30 p.m.); Guys on Ice return to THELMA (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.).



Sunday, Feb. 9 ACE Academy Shanty Project exhibition (10 a.m.); THELMA’s Liquid Brunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.); Judging snow sculpting begins (1 p.m.).



For a full schedule of events and details to register in advance for certain competitions throughout the weekend, visit the festival website. You can also find more information on their Facebook page.