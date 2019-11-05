Sturgeon to be released by Menominee Indian Tribe near Keshena Falls

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says they will be releasing sturgeon from the Wolf River near Keshena Falls into Chickeney Creek.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the US Fish & Wildlife Service are working in collaboration with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin in this transfer, which is part of the ongoing effort to “return the sacred Sturgeon to their ancestral spawning grounds located on the Wolf River at Keshena Falls.”

According to officials, this month’s transfer is part a 10 year MOU, which will return over 100 sturgeon to the Wolf River on the Menominee Indian Reservation annually.

The public is encouraged to attend the event on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and DNR Secretary Preston Cole will be in attendance, along with Menominee Nation Chairman Douglas Cox.

Menominee Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Dave Grignon will provide a prayer and the Menominee Indian High School Drum will do an honor song.