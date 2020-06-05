GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Suamico enacts weekend curfew

Posted: / Updated:

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Suamico has enacted a curfew starting Friday night at 9 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday.

Suamico officials, like those in Allouez, Ashwaubenon, and Howard, say they’re issuing the curfews in light of protests in downtown Green Bay last weekend that turned violent, resulting in damaged and looted businesses.

“It is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare, and good order in the greater Green Bay area and the Village of Suamico that a curfew be imposed limiting pedestrian and vehicular travel in order to stop the looting of property damage to private and public property in the Village of Suamico,” the order states.

The curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily starting Friday and ending on Monday.

“Police action will be directed towards people who are gathering as a mass and/or are engaged in illegal conduct. Police will not cite/arrest residents who are engaged in lawful activity. Businesses may be open during the curfew,” the order explains.

Green BayAllouez, Ashwaubenon, and Howard have extended their curfews until Monday morning. The Village of Bellevue announced earlier this week that it would hold off on extending its curfew.

