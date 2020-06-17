GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Suamico Fire Department cools down community with world’s largest sprinkler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Suamico Fire Department is cooling the community down on this hot day with the world’s largest sprinkler.

On Tuesday firefighters set up the world’s largest sprinkler in Idlewild Park in Suamico to help the residents cool down, give new recruits some training, and get to know the community.

Jacob Krawze a father and participant at the event says this is the first event like this he has ever seen.

Krawze said, “Suamico Fired Department I guess wanted to make a nice little afternoon for the kids, and bring some ice cream sandwiches and treats for the little ones. It was fun to run through the sprinklers with the kids on a hot summer day.”

