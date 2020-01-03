Suamico Fire Dept. keeps the wreath green during campaign

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Suamico Fire Department was able to keep the wreath green during its Green Wreath Campaign.

During the campaign, green light bulbs are replaced with red light bulbs for each residential fire the department battles between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

“Everyone’s safe holiday habits and practices paid off. Keep up the great work!” the department said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the calls that came in during the campaign were also “very minor.”

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department garnered 14 red lights during their campaign while Appleton Fire’s campaign tied for the lowest total in department history with just one red light.