Suamico Fire Station One sale approved, construction on new facility underway

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- The Village of Suamico board has approved the sale of Fire Station One to Base Companies for $350,000. A new fire facility is currently under construction a couple blocks from the soon to be closed station.

Base Companies, has an office in Downtown Green Bay, is excited for this new opportunity to promote growth in the area. “Previous and ongoing investment into Downtown Suamico has provided the Community with amenities such as public parking, walking trails, and connectivity,” said Paul B Belschner President and CEO of Base Companies. Bleschner says that the company will continue to maintain the area history and building integrity. The intent for the space is a new brewery and music event center.

The building at 1745 Riverside Drive has been the home of the Fire Department since 1952. The Department has grown a lot since then, and it shows in the amount of space that is being utilized currently. “The building is old and a new one was definitely needed,” said Alex Kaker Village Administrator. Kaker also said that construction began earlier this year on the new fire facility that will also be on Riverside Drive. “The new fire station will have a decontamination area, that fire fighters will be able to use without even stepping foot into the house,” said Kaker.

Joe Bertler, Fire Chief of Station One, told Local 5 that the new fire house will also have a training and physical fitness center inside when it is complete. They expect to move into their new home in April 2021. Construction on the new brewery and music event center is expected to begin at that time as well. For more information on the Suamico Fire Department visit https://www.suamico.org/departments/fire/index.php