Suamico firefighters help rescue raccoon cubs from tree

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Suamico Firefighters assisted in rescue a few raccoon cubs Monday morning.

Fire Chief Joe Bertler tells WFRV Local 5 he received a call from Animal Control asking if some of his crew could assist in rescuing some cubs from the tree they were stuck in.

According to Joan Van De Wettering, one cub had fallen out of her neighbor’s tree Saturday. On Monday, Suamico Firefighters helped Animal Control rescue three additional cubs.

Photo courtesy Joan Van De Wettering

Officials told Van De Wettering that the cubs appear to be about 4-5 weeks old. The three cubs rescued today will be reunited with their sibling.

