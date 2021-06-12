Suamico man dead after dump truck hits tractor from behind in Marinette Co.

(WFRV) – One person is dead after a crash in Marinette County on Highway 141 in the Town of Beaver.

Marinette County Sheriff’s responded to reports of a crash Friday, June 11 around 8:50 p.m. on HWY 141 near County P. The crash involved a tractor and dump truck towing a loader.

An initial investigation revealed that the dump truck was traveling northbound and hit the northbound traveling tractor towing a grain drill from behind. The dump truck started on fire and the driver died at the scene.

The driver is being identified as 59-year-old Randy Gawryleski of Suamico. The driver of the tractor and the child riding with them were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

