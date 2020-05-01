Suamico soldier given surprise send-off parade before overseas tour

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Family and friends gathered to give an area soldier a surprise send-off parade before an overseas tour.

Tyler Heupel will head to Fort Bliss on Saturday for training before he and 15 other soldiers head to Afghanistan where they will serve as personal security detail for nine months.

A going-away party had been planned for the weekend, but the event had to be canceled.

The parade of family, friends, and coworkers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office participated in the parade.

“I also know that I’ll be coming back, working with them,” Heupel told WFRV Local 5. “So it’s just going to be like nothing’s changed, maybe a year.”

As a way to get Heupel out of the house to see the parade, his mom told him one of the family dogs ran away.

