1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Suamico soldier given surprise send-off parade before overseas tour

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Family and friends gathered to give an area soldier a surprise send-off parade before an overseas tour.

Tyler Heupel will head to Fort Bliss on Saturday for training before he and 15 other soldiers head to Afghanistan where they will serve as personal security detail for nine months.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

A going-away party had been planned for the weekend, but the event had to be canceled.

The parade of family, friends, and coworkers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office participated in the parade.

“I also know that I’ll be coming back, working with them,” Heupel told WFRV Local 5. “So it’s just going to be like nothing’s changed, maybe a year.”

As a way to get Heupel out of the house to see the parade, his mom told him one of the family dogs ran away.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More