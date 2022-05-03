GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Suamico is facing multiple charges from two separate incidents involving trying to get into a firetruck and sending threatening text messages.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 1 around 5:45 a.m. first responders were sent to the 100 block of Pine Street after multiple fire alarms were pulled. While the Green Bay Fire Department was doing its initial investigation, a woman approached a police officer with an unknown object in her hand.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Serena Thompson, reportedly told the officer that someone was trying to kill her. The officer described Thompson as in a ‘manic state’.

Thompson then started to walk towards a fire truck that was unoccupied. She was able to gain entry to the truck, and as other officers arrived they put spike strips behind the firetruck’s tires.

Authorities were concerned that if Thompson was able to put the vehicle in gear that she could hurt pedestrians, firefighters or other officers. It was mentioned that officers thought that Thompson was clicking random buttons inside the firetruck.

Thompson reportedly resisted against officers who tried to take her out of the vehicle. She was tased multiple times, and at one point removed the taser wires from her leg. The wires then reportedly made contact with a police officer.

Officials said that Thompson was the one who pulled the fire alarm. She was transported to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, a small clear plastic Ziploc bag with a crystal-like substance was found on Thompson. Eventually, it tested positive for methamphetamine/MDMA/ecstasy. The substance weighed a total of .04 grams.

Thompson is also facing charges from an incident in March 2022 where she allegedly sent threatening text messages. In that criminal complaint, Thompson allegedly sent the following text messages said:

“I’m going to kill you very slowly for trafficking me since I was 1”

“You and **** are going to die”

The man that Thompson allegedly sent the messages to said she called him asking for money.

For both incidents, Thompson is facing the following charges:

Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm

Bail Jumping (for counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Obstructing an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

In total, she could face up to seven and a half years in prison, but since she is a repeater, up to two years could be added to each charge. That would bring the possible maximum to 23.5 years in prison.

Court records show that Thompson is scheduled for a competency hearing on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.