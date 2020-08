SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Get out and smell the sunflowers this weekend!

Blaser’s Acres in Suamico is hosting is first annual Sunflower Festival starting on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blaser’s Acres staff say the festival will have activities for the entire family including, a lookout tower, face painting, a bouncy house, and of course, pre-cut sunflowers just for you.

The event will end on Sunday at 6 p.m. so don’t wait to go.

