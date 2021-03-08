Suamico’s Shopko Optical center to relocate

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shopko Optical’s Suamico center is relocating to a new location, that is a short distance from its previous location.

According to a release, the new center, which opens Monday, March 8, is located at 2314 Lineville Road which is just down the street from its previous location.

“Providing Suamico residents with outstanding patient-centric eye care is extremely important to us and we needed more space to serve our patients,” says Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO.

Optometrists Dr. Michelle Mueller and Dr. Steven McCarty will continue to serve Suamico-area residents, according to officials.

To book an appointment or find a Shopko Optical center visit their website.