Sub-zero temperatures do not stop Fox Cities Parade of Homes

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Parade of Homes offered a nice shelter from the freezing temperatures over the weekend.

The event showcased fifteen homes, and the freezing temperatures didn’t seem to stop those from attending the event.

“Attendance has been great, and people are smiling,” says Ryan Smith, from Headliner Homes.

The event allowed attendees to see the newest in home decoration, and potentially get some ideas for their own homes.

Organizers say, those that attended were required to wear a mask, and limited the number of people in each home due to health and safety protocols.

The Fox Cities Parade of Homes does continue this upcoming weekend, for more information click here.