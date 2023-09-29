FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fox Crossing have provided an update on the August gas station robbery, saying that all four subjects, ranging in age from 12 to 19 years old, have been identified.

According to the Fox Crossing Police Department, the four subjects allegedly involved in the robbery, where a gas station clerk was assaulted in the process, will be facing ‘several criminal charges.’

It was also noted that two additional people will reportedly face charges as well, for receiving stolen property.

On August 27, officers stated that four subjects entered the Citgo AV Food Mart in the 900 block of Racine Road, assaulted the clerk, and left with several stolen products.

An initial investigation revealed that before fleeing the scene with stolen merchandise, one of the subjects allegedly hit the clerk.

A huge ‘thank you’ to the many tips our agency received about this incident, as your information proved to be a very important part of confirming their identities. Keeping our neighborhoods safe is truly a group effort. Together, we will continue our partnership of providing our families, friends, and loved ones with a safer community. Fox Crossing Police Department

No additional information was provided.