Successful start to the 38th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The largest summer salmon-only fishing contest on the Great Lakes locally known as K/D started early Friday with plans to last until July 25.

The event known as the Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament is not only offering a fun way for residents to enjoy the weather and the art of fishing, but this year K/D is offering $50,000 in cash and prizes – what a catch!

On the first day of the event, two groups of participants are said to have successfully walked away with having caught over 90 lbs of fresh salmon.

Event officials said there are five weigh-in locations with daily port prizes at Algoma, Baileys Harbor, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, and Washington Island.

K/D event organizers add that social distancing will be encouraged if multiple groups happen to bring fish in to be weighed at the same time and checks and other prizes will be mailed to the lucky anglers.

For more information and tournament updates visit the K/D Salmon Tournament Facebook page.

