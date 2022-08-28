GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause.

The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m. when motorists reached Chambers Hill in Green Bay where they were greeted with a variety of festivities.

Some of these festivities included raffles and live music by Off Kilter. While the festivities were great, what truly made the event better was that it was for a great cause.

Organizers tell Local 5 that proceeds from the ride will help the Family Services Crisis Center continue to support suicide prevention.

According to officials, in 2021, the center answered over 21,500 crisis calls and provided over 4,200 face-to-face crisis counseling sessions for individuals in Brown County alone.

Seeing the need throughout the community, organizers created the Suicide Prevention Ride event to help raise awareness of the services available to those who are struggling as well as reduce the stigma of talking about mental health and suicide.

“It’s hard to explain the mental illness and depression that people go through all the time and they don’t know where to reach out to and we wanna make it aware that there is people out there to help them,” shared Suicide Prevention Ride founder and organizer, Jeanne Parrett.

The Crisis Center of Family Services provides services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to people in Brown County. Services are available by phone at 920-436-8888, video session, mobile anywhere in the County, or in person at 3150 Gershwin Drive.