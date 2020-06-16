Summer art workshops being offered at The Art Garage following CDC guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local art studio is keeping things fresh and new this season with summer workshops.

Following recommended CDC guidelines, The Art Garage on Main Avenue will be continuing their annual Youth Summer Art Workshops. From comics and cartoons to paper making and drawing, the program brushes up on students’ creative abilities.

“The kids right now really need a creative outlet and we can offer that, especially for the kids ranging from 6 to 16 those kids really need something to do this summer or a place to go,” says Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager at The Art Garage. “Again we can be that place for them, safely.”

In its 15th year, the Summer Art Workshops program offers classes from 9am – noon and

from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., five days a week. Session dates are: June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10,

and July 13-17. From Comics & Cartoons and Paper Making to Drawing Your Pet or

Creative Writing and more, classes are open to ages 6 through 16.

Staff will be social distancing themselves from students as well as disinfecting and sanitizing all surfaces throughout the workshop. Volunteers will help disinfect and wipe surfaces down throughout the day. Parents or guardians will not be allowed in the building at any time. Students will be dropped off and picked up at curbside with the help of a volunteer guide.

Students still have time to sign-up for workshops. You can find more information online right here as well as over at The Art Garage’s Facebook page.