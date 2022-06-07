DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Flour Pot is welcoming kids and their loved ones to cook some amazing cuisines from scratch.

Classes are available from June to August on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The dishes range from salads to muffins to desserts. Flour Pot’s owner, Gina Guth says some of the recipes come from her family and growing up the kitchen was a place to bond.

The class sizes range and parents are welcome to join their kids during the cooking sessions. The sessions are between an hour and a half to two hours.

The Flour Pot is also a bakery and takes special orders throughout the week. They are hoping to continue growing since they just opened in 2020. You can visit their website for more information, flourpot-llc.com/