Summer events plan to encourage masks despite new CDC guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday, the CDC announced it was easing masking guidelines.

Dr. Ashok Rai, President & CEO of Prevea Health, explained the new guidelines: “If you’re fully vaccinated, that you don’t need to wear a mask when you’re outside, in public, as long as it’s not a mass gathering type situation.”

The new guidelines come as summer events approach, including Farmers Market on Broadway.

“We’re slowly still trying to figure out 100 percent what we’re going to be able to do this year for events,” Allie Thut, director of Special Events for On Broadway said, “but as for right now, we know that the Famers Market will be starting on May 26th.”

Last year, the Farmers Market was scaled down and hosted at Leicht Memorial Park.

“We’re excited to actually be able to do something this year, and we’re just really excited to be back on Broadway,” Thut said.

The event is returning to its roots, but Thut says they plan on asking attendees to mask up.

“We are still going to encourage people to wear their masks,” she said. “[It’s] I think, still the best option that’s out there. I know that the CDC guidelines still said to wear a mask in a larger group setting, which I would consider the market to be.”

Bringing the market back to Broadway means that organizers won’t be able to limit capacity like they could at Leicht Park.

“The high risk situation is kind of when you’re packed together, not moving around, no masks, everyone’s at risk in that situation,” Dr. Rai said.

On Broadway is working to limit that risk.

“We are spacing vendors out this year to help hopefully spread people out a little bit more so there isn’t as much crowding with booths being packed next to each other,” Thut said.

They’re planning an event that will look more like the Farmers Market of years past, but organizers say they know we’re not out of the woods yet.

“We still want to be safe out there, we still want to be able to host events this year,” Thut said, “So I think if we all could join together as a community to be able to wear a mask and follow the guidelines that are set, that would be great.”