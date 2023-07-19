GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer in the Park returns to Green Bay starting on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Whitney Park.

The weekly lunchtime series invites community members to soak up the sun, listen to live music, and enjoy a picnic in the park with food trucks.

Talented musicians will take the stage every Thursday with energetic summertime tunes. Kicking off the series on July 20 will be Kevin Van Ess & The Talk of the Town, known for their swing and Dixieland jams.

Organizers say that limited seating will be available, so those interested in attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Attendees can enjoy a lunch of American classics from Weasel’s Mini Donuts & More food truck, as the business will be present at every show this season. Officials have confirmed that The Cool Bus, a school bus turned into an ice cream truck, will also be at the event on select Thursdays.

Summer in the Park is a pet-friendly event. Attendees are welcome to bring their furry friends and make use of the Whitney Dog Park.

“Summer in the Park brings vibrancy to the Olde Main Street district,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “It is the perfect event for downtown professionals on their lunch break, the retired community, and families seeking daytime fun. Nothing beats quality live music and a delicious lunch from a food truck!”

To learn more about Summer in the Park, you can click here.