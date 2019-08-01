Summer program teaches area kids welding skills

A group of 12 to 14-year-old kids have spent the past week learning the tricks of the trade, namely welding at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

“It’s not like something that’s easy right away,” Xavier Drella, a Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Camp participant told Local 5. “It takes time to learn and once you learn you can become really good.”

Camp Instructor John Russell, who also works as a welding instructor at NWTC, said the kids have gained a variety of skills over the course of the camp, including welding, forming, drilling, punching, and creating business models.

He says it’s important to introduce kids to the trades.

“The earlier the better,” Russell said, “to gain interest and see that our industry, our environment, the trades, and engineering is a fun place to work. It’s rewarding, and it’s not just a job, it’s a career.”

This is the third year NWTC has hosted Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Camp.

