SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – With the summer heat, the Suamico Parks & Recreation Department has announced its annual Summer Splash Bash.

The community event will take place on July 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Calavera Springs Park. There will be a surplus of things to do for the family including a variety of water activities such as a slip n’ slide and the ‘World’s Largest Sprinkler’.

The event will also include a variety of food trucks from the area. From Monkey Tailz to Jamaica Mi Crazy, there will be a total of four trucks for patrons to dine at.

Suamico P&R

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will be on the scene with educational and interactive materials for kids to engage with. County rescue will also be offering ambulance tours and more educational activities.

Organizers are asking those interested in attending to use the north main entrance to park in the parking spots. After parking, eventgoers are asked to walk to the south end of the park for the activities.

You are also asked to bring towels to dry off in order to participate in the local law enforcement activities. For more information about the Summer Splash Bash in Suamico, click here.