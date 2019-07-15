Summer STEM camp inspires Kaukauna area students

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — A nationally recognized STEM program is looking to inspire Kaukauna area K-6 students this summer.

Camp Invention is helping to teach kids in Kaukauna how to be problem solvers and creative thinkers all in a fun and engaging way.

Area grade school students are spending part of their summer creating their own superhero that will do battle against the Evil Plagiarizer who is out to steal the world’s greatest ideas.

Others are building their own remote control robots that the students will have to adapt throughout the week to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

This is all part of the nationally recognized summer STEM program called Camp Invention. The camp is designed to promote student learning in areas such as science, technology, and mathematics.

Camp Invention involves an ever-changing array of activities that has students building confidence, resourcefulness, and problem-solving skills.

Abbey Frischmann, Principal of New Directions Learning Community, says “Part of the philosophy of New Directions is that we hope our students become problem solvers for the real world. That aligns very nicely with the philosophy of Camp Invention where students are problem-solving throughout the week.”

Camp Invention runs all week long at New Directions Learning Community. Since 1990, Camp Invention Education Programs have served more than one and a half million children across the country.