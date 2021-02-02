Summerfest 2021 pushed back to September

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest 2021 will be held over three consecutive weekends in Sept.

According to their website, Summerfest 2021 will be held over these three weekends:

Sept. 2-4 Thursday-Saturday (noon-midnight)

Sept. 9-11 Thursday-Saturday (noon-midnight)

Sept. 16-18 Thursday-Saturday (noon-midnight)



Summerfest announced that the vaccine rollout is ‘encouraging’, but in the public’s best interested the decision to move the festival in Sept. was made.

All 2020/2021 general admission tickets will be honored, including digital tickets. Only tickets purchased from Summerfest’s and Ticketmaster’s websites are eligible for refunds. All requests for refunds must be done by Mar. 3.

