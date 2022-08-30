MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A festival filled with live music, immersive experiences, and a variety of vendors is coming back for three weekends in 2023.

According to a release, Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary during the next festival.

“This anniversary also marks Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s (MWF) continued commitment to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events,” explained officials.

MWF recently partnered with two national market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS. Officials say the research so far shows which days worked the best for guests.

“The research found that 80% of respondents said Friday and Saturday were among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest; hosting the festival over three consecutive weekends will allow more Friday and Saturday event days,” reported the release.

“85% of respondents identified headlining entertainment and a lineup featuring a variety of music genres as reasons for why they attend the festival,” organizers pointed out.

Summerfest is scheduled to take place on June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023.

For more information visit Summerfest.com.