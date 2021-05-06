Summerfest announces 2021 headliners, includes Luke Bryan, Miley Cyrus

Dave Matthews Band at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest has announced the lineup of headliners for the 2021 festival.

Summerfest is scheduled to take place for following three weekends in September:

  • September 2-4
  • September 9-11
  • September 16-18

The line up of headliners that were announced includes:

  • Chance the Rapper
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Black Pumas
  • Wilco
  • Nelly
  • Luke Bryan
  • Rise Against
  • Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  • Diplo

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format;  more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans.,” says Don Smiley President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

There will also be special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts before each weekend of Summerfest. There will be three of these concerts headlined by Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band and one artist yet to be announced.

The dates for Justin Bieber, blink-182 and Guns N’ Roses concerts are still pending. Officials say that previously purchased tickets at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest will be honored for the rescheduled date.

More information can be found on Summerfest’s website.

