MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most popular summer concert series has announced its lineup that is sure to get music lovers excited.

Summerfest, which is held in Milwaukee has announced the headliners and everyone in between for concerts that will be spanned throughout the month of June and July. Below are the dates for Summerfest:

June 23-25

June 30 – July 2

July 7 – 9

Concert goers will get to see some of the top artists in their genre including Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett. There is one headliner spot they have not yet filled.

There are several ticket options, from multi-day passes to single-day tickets. You can find more information about those on the Summerfest website.

You can check out the full lineup here.