Summerfest announces new format for 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest has announce a new format for next year’s festival.

According to a release, the festival will now take place over three consecutive weekends – from Thursday to Saturday – on June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., says it will plan new initiatives with partners like VISIT Milwaukee and others within the tourism industry as they anticipate the weekend setting will be attractive to visitors.

“The pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event season, profoundly impacted our non-profit organization.  In response, our leadership team analyzed available data, patron surveys and the event landscape and ultimately determined the best possible path forward for Summerfest was to transition to a new format,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Our fans have been asking for a bigger experience, and we are excited to be able to bring more weekends and more national talent to the already blockbuster Summerfest lineup, while continuing to provide significant economic impact to our state and region.”

The following concerts are already scheduled and on sale for Summerfest 2021:

KhalidJune 24, 2021
Luke BryanJune 25, 2021
Justin BieberJune 26, 2021
Dave Matthews BandJuly 1, 2021
Blink-182July 2, 2021
HalseyJuly 3, 2021
Chris StapletonJuly 8, 2021
Guns N’ RosesJuly 10, 2021

In addition to Amphitheater concerts during Summerfest, MWF plans to promote additional concerts throughout the summer at both the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as the BMO Harris Pavilion.  Through a new partnership formed with Live Nation in 2019, both venues will be booked as frequently as possible from June – September.

Tickets for Summerfest 2021 and for announced concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater are on sale now. For more information visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2020 was canceled this year for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today