Summerfest announces new format for 2021

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest has announce a new format for next year’s festival.

According to a release, the festival will now take place over three consecutive weekends – from Thursday to Saturday – on June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., says it will plan new initiatives with partners like VISIT Milwaukee and others within the tourism industry as they anticipate the weekend setting will be attractive to visitors.

“The pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event season, profoundly impacted our non-profit organization. In response, our leadership team analyzed available data, patron surveys and the event landscape and ultimately determined the best possible path forward for Summerfest was to transition to a new format,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Our fans have been asking for a bigger experience, and we are excited to be able to bring more weekends and more national talent to the already blockbuster Summerfest lineup, while continuing to provide significant economic impact to our state and region.”

The following concerts are already scheduled and on sale for Summerfest 2021:

Khalid June 24, 2021 Luke Bryan June 25, 2021 Justin Bieber June 26, 2021 Dave Matthews Band July 1, 2021 Blink-182 July 2, 2021 Halsey July 3, 2021 Chris Stapleton July 8, 2021 Guns N’ Roses July 10, 2021

In addition to Amphitheater concerts during Summerfest, MWF plans to promote additional concerts throughout the summer at both the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as the BMO Harris Pavilion. Through a new partnership formed with Live Nation in 2019, both venues will be booked as frequently as possible from June – September.

Tickets for Summerfest 2021 and for announced concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater are on sale now. For more information visit Summerfest.com .

Summerfest 2020 was canceled this year for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

