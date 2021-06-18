Summerfest announces new updates to festival, including going cashless

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Summerfest will not be accepting any cash this year and will be completely cashless.

They are offering a 15% discount on all merchandise at the grounds if you use a BMO Harris MasterCard.

Summerfest also announced new headliners, Kesha, Leon Bridges, Dropkick Murphys and more.

The line up of headliners that were announced includes:

Chance the Rapper

Miley Cyrus

Black Pumas

Wilco

Nelly

Luke Bryan

Rise Against

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Diplo

The Milwaukee County Transportation Service (MCTS) announced they will not be providing special service to Summerfest, State Fair, and other summer events in 2021.

In past years the MCTS has provided ‘Freeway Flyers’ and other seasonal shuttles that transport passengers between park and rides to the city. These are now suspended due to a bus driver shortage.

“After the 15 months we’ve all just experienced, I cannot put into words how much my colleagues and I are looking forward to Summerfest 2021, and particularly to hosting music fans again,” said Jud Snyder, BMO’s Senior Executive for Southeast Wisconsin. “The BMO Pavilion lineup is exceptional, boasting an incredibly diverse and talented group of musicians, and it’s going to be great to be back experiencing live music again at Summerfest 2021!”