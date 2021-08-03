GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Summertime classic “Movies at Titletown” returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Titletown is all set to kick off a local favorite “Movies at Titletown” returning to Ariens Hill.

The summertime classic begins Friday, August 6, and then every Friday until September 10, a new movie will premiere that the whole family will enjoy.

Guests can start finding a seating area on Ariens Hill around 5:30 p.m. every Friday. Each movie screening will begin around 8 p.m.each Friday night. Weather will play a part in events being changed. Each movie night will have family-friendly events scheduled prior to the screening. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the screening.

For the very first movie airing at Ariens Hill, Titletown will be playing Homeward Bound. To find out all the movies expected to be played, you can check out Titletown’s online calendar. Officials from Titletown wish to remind guests of Titletown park policies prohibiting coolers and glass bottles on the premises.

While at the event, all guests have the chance to win a “Kemps VIP Movie Experience” that includes front row seating and an ultimate movie prize package. Weekly winners will be selected beginning August 11. To sign up, go the Titletown’s contest website.

“Movies at Titletown” begin this Friday, August 6. To find out more about Titletown events that are coming up, check out Titletown’s Facebook page.

