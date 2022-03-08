GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin service to Las Vegas from Green Bay later this fall.

“It’s a great market for us, it always has been,” said airport director Marty Piette.

It is the latest non-stop flight to leave Austin Straubel International Airport.

“I think it’s going to do really well and it will keep people local rather than even out-of-state to find a non-stop flight,” Piette added.

It’s indeed a jackpot for people not only looking to travel to Sin City, but also have them come visit us here.

“Having a strong airport that has great service is one of the deciding factors oftentimes for convention groups,” said Brad Toll, President and CEO of ‘Discover Green Bay.’

This announcement marks the third non-stop flight from the airline since it began servicing Green Bay in December 2021. The current flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers have been very popular, Piette said.

“An airline makes a pretty large investment when they add a new flight. The average is about a $10 million investment when they (do that),” added Piette.

Giving travelers another option of convenience to a popular destination for travel.

“With our growing population in Brown County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, the fact we continuously see the amount of investment that is taken place,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

In the end, everyone walks away a winner.

“Having flights like this to our schedule is fantastic all the way around,” said Toll.

The flights officially take off on Sept. 9 and happen on Mondays and Fridays. The airline is offering introductory fares of $79 each way. The flights are now available for booking on its website.