Sun Country Airlines offers new direct flights from Austin Straubel in December

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- Sun Country Airlines will begin servicing Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport with two new destinations beginning December 16, 2021. “We’re very excited to be here today to announce new nonstop service from Green Bay to Fort Meyers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona,” said Jessica Wheeler of Sun Country Airlines.

Sun Country Airlines say they are no stranger to Wisconsin, providing charter services to sports teams and other clients for years. According to their website, they are a privately-held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul. They have traveled to destinations across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. In addition to the new service, they will continue to provide charter services.

Founded in 1982 by airline pilots and flight attendants the have a total of 83 routes, 31 planes and even have freight liners. “Our flights are really affordable and we try to keep prices low because we want family vacations and travel in general to be accessible,” said Wheeler.

The process of getting a new airline to GRB took years of planning and meetings. “Primarily the importance is the support from the community and figuring out which routes will be successful for the airline,” said Marty Piette of Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Annually, the airport brings in $265 million in revenue for the city, which has seen a decline since the pandemic began. In the last several weeks, however there has been an increase in travel. “We have seen travel out of our airport up to 75%, and we hope that it will continue to trend upward,” said Piette.

For more information on Sun Country Airlines flights and destinations click here. Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport offers four additional airlines to various destinations currently. That information can be found here. Sun Country’s seasonal service will conclude in April 2022.