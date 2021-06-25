Sundae Thursday celebrates Two Rivers as the birthplace of the ice cream sundae

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. (WFRV) – Two Rivers celebrated its unique claim to fame as the birthplace of the ice cream sundae on Thursday with a big festival that featured an ice cream eating contest for both kids and adults.

Rainy weather forced the festivities inside, but didn’t dampen the celebration.

It was 140 years ago, that a soda fountain operator put syrup on ice cream at the urging of some customers. The syrup was usually reserved just for soda up until that point.

The desert was considered so special at first that they only served it on Sunday.

As legend has it, they changed the y to an e because of the canoe-shaped dishes they used. The canoe also ends in an e.

Not even Covid-19 restrictions stopped Two Rivers from marking the anniversary last year.

“This is an annual event,” explained Ben Andrews of Two Rivers Park and Rec. “Last year it was smaller of course. But it has been going on for 31 years. Long before I was born. But it’s been a long tradition here!”

Ithaca, New York questions Two Rivers’ claim as originating the sundae. But there is a historical marker in Two Rivers documenting the occasion.

Best part of the modern day celebration is that it goes back to the old time prices. On Sundae Thursday, the ice cream sundae is just 25 cents!