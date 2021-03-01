Sunday evening crash in Outagamie Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash involving two motorcycles on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says upon arriving at the scene around 7:45 p.m., deputies located both drivers of the motorcycles.

One driver a 23-year-old man from Little Chute had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The other driver a 24-year-old man from Wrightstown was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The crash occured at Mayflower Road and CTY O in Center, Wi. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection was closed until 1:00 a.m. Monday, March 1.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will udpate this story as more information becomes available.