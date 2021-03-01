FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Sunday evening crash in Outagamie Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported crash involving two motorcycles on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says upon arriving at the scene around 7:45 p.m., deputies located both drivers of the motorcycles.

One driver a 23-year-old man from Little Chute had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The other driver a 24-year-old man from Wrightstown was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The crash occured at Mayflower Road and CTY O in Center, Wi. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection was closed until 1:00 a.m. Monday, March 1.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will udpate this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls State Basketball Recap

Xavier, Wrightstown, Lourdes Academy & NEW Lutheran punch tickets to state