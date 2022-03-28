PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people were rescued from the Bay of Green Bay after they were stranded on a large section of ice.

According to the Little River Fire Department, on March 27 around 6:45 p.m., authorities were notified of multiple people that were stranded on the Bay of Green Bay. When crews arrived they found eight people that were stranded on a large section of ice.

One person was able to be rescued from the ice using a small flat-bottom boat before the ice moved too far away from the shore.

Officials say the US Coast Guard was contacted as well as other local agencies. Even though the incident reportedly happened just offshore, they were about 1.5 miles from shore by the time airboats were able to reach them.

Photos courtesy of the Little River Fire Department

Photos courtesy of the Little River Fire Department

Photos courtesy of the Little River Fire Department

All eight people were reportedly brought to shore safely. No injuries were reported. The incident happened near the North Bay Shore County Park.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.