Sunday Mass returns to WFRV Local 5

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 and the Dioceses of Green Bay are joining together once again to offer virtual mass.

Starting Sunday, September 6, WFRV Local 5 will air mass, celebrated by Bishop David Ricken.

On September 6, mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.

During the following Sundays, mass will broadcast for a half hour starting at 10 a.m.

You can catch Sunday Mass on-air and online.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today