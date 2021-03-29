Sunday morning fatal crash in Waushara County

AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash involving a semi vs a car in Waushara County left one person dead.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 on March 28 around 4:20 a.m.

The incident was reportedly just south of Cypress Avenue in Aurora.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Berlin Police Dept., Green Lake Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire and EMS, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Waushara County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash scene.

There is no further information at this time Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.