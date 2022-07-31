CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?

The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend.

The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch on freshly popped kettle corn.

The event also featured a fun photo op in a giant sunflower chair.

The farm’s owner says people come from way beyond Wisconsin to see this crop in full bloom.

“Oh, it’s amazing where they all come from. We get them from every state and union, other contires, we’ve had them from everywhere,” shared sunflower farmer, Lee Bergsbaken.

The festival continued well into Sunday with festivities for the whole family.