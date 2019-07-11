Sunnyview Expo Center hosting 21st Annual “Lifest” Festival

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the largest Christian rock festival in the entire country and it’s coming to Oshkosh.

25,000 people are expected to “Party with a purpose” at the Sunnyview Expo Center for Lifest.

“It started out with three small venues- just a main stage, a cafe stage and a rock stage,” says John Dougherty, Festival Director for Lifest. “Now we’ve become the nation’s largest Christian rock festival.”

For 20 years running, Lifest has been drawing the biggest names in Christian rock music to Wisconsin. Since then, the festival has grown and expanded its operation. Just last year, in fact, the grand stage was constructed- highlighting the festival’s 20th year and cementing the festival’s presence in Oshkosh for years to come.

“It allows us to bring in bigger production, we can hang more weight from the roof, it’s better for weather, things like that,” said Dougherty. “It allows us to stack multiple headliners each night. It’s also a permanent fixture here in the Fox Valley- it allows us to stay here in Oshkosh.”

Despite it being a Christian rock festival, organizers say all are welcome.

“All it takes is for an individual to come here once,” said Lem Fillyaw, Marketing Manager/”Hype Guy” for Lifest. “Just come here once for a day, check it out, you’ll be hooked. That’s what happened to me. I came in 2005, I was volunteering in 2006, and now I’m a staffy.”

About $6 million will be generated from the festival, with 25,000 visitors expected daily over the next four days.

“Oshkosh is event city,” said Dougherty. “Between all of the other events they have and Lifest, it’s definitely a great way to help the economy in the Fox Valley.”

Tickets are still available for all four days and can be found online right here. You can also find more information about the festival on the Lifest website.