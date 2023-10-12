STURGEON BAY, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 News is committed to giving positive news equal time in the nightly newscast. It was a request by our viewers. Recently we highlighted the long-time commitment of Sunshine Resources of Door County.

It was started in 1971 by a group of parents to ensure their children of varying abilities felt part of the community.

Now it offers a wide variety of social and employment opportunities to middle school-aged children through adults of advanced age.

The “Day Services” program offers socialization, new experiences, and lifelong learning opportunities. Classes include Self Advocacy, Independent Living, Bodies in Motion, Artz and Elements, and Math 4 Life. Not to mention daily activities and events out in the community.

“Our goal is inclusion and independence for every individual to be as active in the community as they want to be,” explained CEO Mike Leonhard. “We want them to make connections, to have exciting opportunities and experiences and a lot of fun along the way.”

Contained within their expansive building in Sturgeon Bay is the “Sunflower Cottage” where seniors who face memory or ability regressions can meet with trained staff and give their caregivers some respite.

The “Employment Services” program works with local businesses to identify job opportunities based on their abilities and interests. The goal is to work outside the community with valuable skills learned as part of their “Business Services” program that offers printing and mailing services, confidential shredding, Campfire starters, and light manufacturing.

“I’ve been at Sunshine for 21 years,” declared Client Ambassador Robert Quinnones. “I’m independent. We got beautiful people. We’re like a family. It’s all good.”

Sunshine Resources is hosting an inclusive Halloween Party for its families and the public on October 31st from 4-7 p.m. There will be trick or treating and a DJ.

Sunshine Resources is also selling Holiday Wreaths on its online store.

For more information, click here.

What also makes Sunshine Resources unique and in need of public support is that it provides transportation. This year, the non-profit provided more than 5,000 rides and traveled almost 30,000 miles.