Super Bowl commercial features Green Bay baby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay baby born on Sunday was featured in a Huggies commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Baby Acre was born on Feb. 7, in Green Bay, and was one of eight newborns to be featured in the commercial.

According to a release, Huggies started reaching out in late 2020 to hospital partners, signing on dozens of partners before game day. Together, Huggies and these long-time hospital partners engaged expecting parents and had them submit user-generated content of their newborns for the spot.

The eight newborns featured in the commercial were from:

  • Three from Tampa, Florida
  • One from Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • One from Chicago, Illinois
  • One from Long Beach, California
  • One from Cape Coral, Florida
  • One from Fort Meyers, Florida

