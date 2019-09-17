‘Super Bowl of Masonry’ coming to Menasha Sept. 25

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 – dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of Masonry’ is coming to Menasha on September 25.

The speed, skill, and stamina of teams of masons and tenders will be tested as they are challenged to build the best 26-foot-long brick wall in an hour.

A judging panel will determine the winning team after subtracting any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on the wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging will be named “Wisconsin’s Best Bricklayer.’

Teams will also be competing for a spot in the 2020 World Championship at the World Concrete in Las Vegas on February 5, 2020. At stake is a chance at over $125,000 in cash and prizes, including a new Ford F250 XLT 4X4 truck.

In addition to qualifying a team for the national competition, there will also be a JR. SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 event comprised of local students competing for cash and prizes. This portion of the program is part of a bigger Workforce Development initiative being implemented nationally to inspire interest in skilled labor as a career choice.

Those chosen to compete in the Jr. Bricklayer will be given 20 minutes to build an abbreviated version of the wall being constructed during the day’s journeymen bricklaying battle.

Miron Construction Co., Inc’s Warehouse Operations in Menasha will host the event.

Mike Schlund of Kowalski Masonry in Wausau and his mason tender Joe Sautner, edged out the rest of the competition to take home first place. His net count of 407 brick earned him the opportunity to compete in the 2019 SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 in Las Vegas as well as $650 in cash.

The SPEC MIX TOP CRAFTSMAN Award went to Roman Graebel and his mason tender Greg Korslin of Miron Construction in Neenah, earning him $650 cash for Top Craftsman.

Second place went to mason Kyle Spensly and his mason tender Tim Pavlekovich of JP Cullen in Janesville with a brick count of 388, taking home a prize of $400. Third place went to mason Cory Firkus and his mason tender Rob Wangen of Firkus Masonry of Stevens Point with a brick count of 370 brick taking home a prize of $300.

Dubbed by many in the industry as the “Super Bowl of Masonry,” twenty-four cities across North America will play host to the best masons in their area.