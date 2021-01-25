NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Superior to construct new downtown hotel with help of $250k state grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cobblestone branded hotel is planned to be constructed in downtown Superior.

According to a release, a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will help bring a 36,800 square-foot and four-story Cobblestone Hotel & Suites to downtown Superior.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“We are proud to welcome Cobblestone to our reviving and thriving downtown. This project is yet another successful partnership with WEDC to improve our community,” says Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

According to a release, the hotel will be operated under a franchise agreement with Cobblestone Hotels, LLC, a chain of U.S. hotels that is based in Neenah. This development will include a Wissota Chophouse restaurant and bar.

City officials estimate that more than 30 construction jobs will be created and a total of 35 full-time and part-time jobs will be created for the hotel itself.

The location also offers more lodging options for visitors to UW-Superior and to the nearby Superior Amateur Hockey Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter