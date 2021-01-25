Superior to construct new downtown hotel with help of $250k state grant

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cobblestone branded hotel is planned to be constructed in downtown Superior.

According to a release, a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will help bring a 36,800 square-foot and four-story Cobblestone Hotel & Suites to downtown Superior.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“We are proud to welcome Cobblestone to our reviving and thriving downtown. This project is yet another successful partnership with WEDC to improve our community,” says Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

According to a release, the hotel will be operated under a franchise agreement with Cobblestone Hotels, LLC, a chain of U.S. hotels that is based in Neenah. This development will include a Wissota Chophouse restaurant and bar.

City officials estimate that more than 30 construction jobs will be created and a total of 35 full-time and part-time jobs will be created for the hotel itself.

The location also offers more lodging options for visitors to UW-Superior and to the nearby Superior Amateur Hockey Association.