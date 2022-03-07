GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church and Wisconsin Ukrainians have been partnering over the past week to collect supplies for those in Ukraine.

Wisconsin Ukrainians have been keeping in touch with their families and are working to try to get them the help they need. They have reached out to local businesses and raised over $25,000 in donations.

The church as well as the organization is continuing to take donations because they are planning to send more supplies to Ukraine. They are asking people to continue donating medical supplies, personal protection equipment, and lightly used combat gear.

St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church is located at 607 Ravenswood Dr, Green Bay, WI 54302. You can visit the Wisconsin Ukrainians Facebook page for more information.