MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction.

The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area.

The roundabouts will have temporary street lighting until permanent light fixtures are able to be installed. The contractor is currently waiting to obtain permanent lights from the manufacturer which will be established later in 2022.

The Racine Street Bridge remains closed at this time as supply chain issues have plagued the project’s progression.

Officials say that components necessary to raise and lower the bridge and the permanent parts required to provide lighting at the roundabout intersections are delayed due to material supply issues.

The Racine Street Bridge is projected to open to traffic by mid-December of 2022.