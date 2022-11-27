MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc is shining bright this time of the year, as Lights of Lincoln Park returns to spread Holiday cheer.

The annual classic has returned for its 11th year of production, and guests can enjoy dozens of different animated light shows by either walking through the park or driving.

Organizers say that they wouldn’t be able to have the show that they have today if not for the continued support from the community.

“We usually get around 13,000 to 16,000 people throughout the course of the Christmas season, so it has really grown every year and we add more displays every year,” stated Douglas Koch, the Lights of Lincoln Park Show Chairman. “We get a lot of support from the community for it.”

The three themes included are:

Wild animals of North America

Wild animals of Africa

Fish of the Seven Seas

This year promises more wild animal displays with even more lighting effects.

The light show began on November 22 with a Family Fun Walk, with the Drive-through light show debuting on November 25.

Shows will go through December 30.